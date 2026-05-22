4 Trains Of Bhopal Division Affected Due To Block At Gorakhpur Station, Services Partially Cancelled

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Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Due to a proposed block for the construction of a Foot Over Bridge (FOB) on Platforms 7 and 8 at Gorakhpur Station (North Eastern Railway), two pairs of trains passing through the Bhopal Division will be short-terminated or short-originated.

Trains to be Short-Terminated / Short-Originated:

1. Train No. 19091, the Bandra Terminus – Gorakhpur Humsafar Express, departing from Bandra Terminus on June 1, 2026, will be short-terminated at Gorakhpur Cantt Station and will remain partially cancelled between Gorakhpur Cantt and Gorakhpur.

2. Train No. 19092, the Gorakhpur – Bandra Terminus Humsafar Express, departing from Gorakhpur on June 2, 2026, will short-originate from Gorakhpur Cantt Station at 21:40 hrs and will remain partially cancelled between Gorakhpur and Gorakhpur Cantt.

3. Train No. 19489, the Ahmedabad – Gorakhpur Express, departing from Ahmedabad between May 29, 2026, and June 7, 2026, will be short-terminated at Gorakhpur Cantt Station and will remain partially cancelled between Gorakhpur Cantt and Gorakhpur.

Read Also 8 Trains Cancelled In Bhopal Division; 10 Diverted Due To Pune Division

4. Train No. 19490, the Gorakhpur – Ahmedabad Express, departing from Gorakhpur between May 30, 2026, and June 8, 2026, will short-originate from Gorakhpur Cantt Station at 21:40 hrs and will remain partially cancelled between Gorakhpur and Gorakhpur Cantt.

Gorakhpur Junction Construction Work

Gorakhpur Junction railway station is being redeveloped under a major ₹498-crore project by Ramacivil India Construction Pvt Ltd. The project aims to turn the railway station into a modern transport hub with better passenger facilities.

Expected to be completed by 2027, the redevelopment will expand the main station building to nearly double its current size and include a 72-metre-wide concourse area.