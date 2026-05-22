 4 Trains Of Bhopal Division Affected Due To Block At Gorakhpur Station, Services Partially Cancelled
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4 Trains Of Bhopal Division Affected Due To Block At Gorakhpur Station, Services Partially Cancelled

Due to Foot Over Bridge construction work at Gorakhpur Junction railway station, four trains passing through the Bhopal Division will remain partially cancelled for a few days. The Bandra Terminus–Gorakhpur Humsafar Express and Ahmedabad–Gorakhpur Express will terminate at Gorakhpur Cantt, while return services will start from Gorakhpur Cantt.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, May 22, 2026, 12:25 PM IST
4 Trains Of Bhopal Division Affected Due To Block At Gorakhpur Station, Services Partially Cancelled
Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Due to a proposed block for the construction of a Foot Over Bridge (FOB) on Platforms 7 and 8 at Gorakhpur Station (North Eastern Railway), two pairs of trains passing through the Bhopal Division will be short-terminated or short-originated.

Trains to be Short-Terminated / Short-Originated:

1. Train No. 19091, the Bandra Terminus – Gorakhpur Humsafar Express, departing from Bandra Terminus on June 1, 2026, will be short-terminated at Gorakhpur Cantt Station and will remain partially cancelled between Gorakhpur Cantt and Gorakhpur.

2. Train No. 19092, the Gorakhpur – Bandra Terminus Humsafar Express, departing from Gorakhpur on June 2, 2026, will short-originate from Gorakhpur Cantt Station at 21:40 hrs and will remain partially cancelled between Gorakhpur and Gorakhpur Cantt.

3. Train No. 19489, the Ahmedabad – Gorakhpur Express, departing from Ahmedabad between May 29, 2026, and June 7, 2026, will be short-terminated at Gorakhpur Cantt Station and will remain partially cancelled between Gorakhpur Cantt and Gorakhpur.

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4. Train No. 19490, the Gorakhpur – Ahmedabad Express, departing from Gorakhpur between May 30, 2026, and June 8, 2026, will short-originate from Gorakhpur Cantt Station at 21:40 hrs and will remain partially cancelled between Gorakhpur and Gorakhpur Cantt.

Gorakhpur Junction Construction Work

Gorakhpur Junction railway station is being redeveloped under a major ₹498-crore project by Ramacivil India Construction Pvt Ltd. The project aims to turn the railway station into a modern transport hub with better passenger facilities.

Expected to be completed by 2027, the redevelopment will expand the main station building to nearly double its current size and include a 72-metre-wide concourse area.

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