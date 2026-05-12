8 Trains Cancelled In Bhopal Division; 10 Diverted Due To Pune Division

8 Trains Cancelled; 10 Diverted Due To Pune Division | File Pic (Representative Image)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): With the objective of ensuring passenger convenience, safety, and improved operational efficiency, non-interlocking work is scheduled to be undertaken in the Pune Division of Central Railway as part of the Daund-Manmad doubling project, from May 16, 2026, to May 18, 2026. Due to this work, certain trains operating through the Bhopal Division will be affected; the details are as follows:

Trains Cancelled from their Originating Stations

1. Train No. 01415 Pune-Gorakhpur Special will remain cancelled from May 14, 2026, to May 18, 2026.

2. Train No. 01416 Gorakhpur-Hadapsar Special will remain cancelled from May 15, 2026, to May 19, 2026.

3. Train No. 01449 Pune-Danapur Special will remain cancelled on May 16, 2026, and May 17, 2026.

4. Train No. 01450 Danapur-Hadapsar Special will remain cancelled on May 16, 2026, and May 17, 2026.

5. Train No. 01924 Virangana Rani Laxmibai Jhansi-Hadapsar Special will remain cancelled on May 16, 2026.

6. Train No. 01923 Hadapsar-Virangana Rani Laxmibai Jhansi Special will remain cancelled on May 17, 2026.

7. Train No. 02132 Jabalpur-Pune Special will remain cancelled on May 17, 2026.

8. Train No. 02131 Pune-Jabalpur Special will remain cancelled on May 18, 2026.

Diversion of Trains

Train No. 12630 Hazrat Nizamuddin–Yesvantpur Express will run via the diverted route of Manmad–Nashik Road–Igatpuri–Kalyan–Panvel–Karjat–Lonavala–Pune on May 15.

Train No. 17323 Hubballi–Banaras Express will run via the diverted route of Surat–Kurduwadi–Latur Road–Parbhani–Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar–Manmad on May 15.

Train No. 12627 Bengaluru City–New Delhi Express will run via the diverted route of Surat–Kurduwadi–Latur Road–Parbhani–Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar–Manmad from May 15, 2026, to May 17, 2026.

Train No. 11078 Jammu Tawi–Pune Express will run via the diverted route of Manmad–Nashik–Igatpuri–Kalyan–Panvel–Karjat–Lonavala–Pune from May 14, 2026, to May 16, 2026.

Train No. 20657 Hubballi–Hazrat Nizamuddin Express will run via the diverted route of Surat–Kurduwadi–Latur Road–Parbhani–Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar–Manmad on May 15.

Train No. 20658 Hazrat Nizamuddin–Hubballi Express will run via the diverted route of Manmad–Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar–Parbhani–Latur Road–Kurduwadi–Surat on May 17.

Train No. 15030 Pune–Gorakhpur Express will run via the diverted route of Pune–Lonavala–Karjat–Panvel–Igatpuri–Nashik–Manmad on May 16. 8. Train No. 22685 Yesvantpur-Chandigarh Express, on May 17, will run via a diverted route: Pune-Lonavala-Karjat-Panvel-Kalyan-Nashik-Manmad.

Train No. 22590 Hadapsar-Banaras Express, from May 16, 2026, to May 18, 2026, will run via a diverted route: Pune-Lonavala-Karjat-Igatpuri-Kalyan-Nashik-Manmad. Consequently, during this period, the train will have additional halts at Panvel, Kalyan, and Nashik stations.

Train No. 22589 Banaras-Hadapsar Express, from May 14, 2026, to May 16, 2026, will run via a diverted route: Manmad-Nashik-Igatpuri-Kalyan-Panvel-Karjat-Lonavala-Pune. Consequently, during this period, the train will have additional halts at Nashik, Kalyan, and Panvel stations.