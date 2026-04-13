4 Booked For Circulating Objectionable CCTV Video Of Woman Employee In Bhopal |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal's Misrod police have registered an FIR against four individuals for circulating an objectionable video of a female employee of a private company.

According to reports, all the accused initially shared the video among themselves. Furthermore, they also sent the video to the company's management.

The woman became aware of the video only after the management issued a notice seeking an explanation regarding it; subsequently, the victim filed a complaint at the police station.

Video details revealed in notice

According to the police, the 40-year-old woman was working at a private company.

Last year, she received a notice seeking an explanation from the management.

The notice contained a video clip showing her in a private moment with a colleague inside the office premises.

Incident captured on CCTV

Investigations revealed that the office CCTV cameras recorded the footage, which the accused later shared before sending it to the company management.

The management has raised a notice and initiated disciplinary action against her for engaging in such conduct within the company's office premises.

Upon receiving this notice, the woman filed a complaint at the Misrod police station against those responsible for circulating the video -specifically, the individuals who had leaked it to the management.

FIR filed against 4

Following an investigation into the complaint, the police have registered a case in this matter against Bhagwat Dangi, Manish, Ganesh, and Hansraj.

Among the accused, two are current employees of the company, while one is a former employee. The fourth accused is a camera operator.