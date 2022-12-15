3rd Railways track: For now, slum dwellers have no option but to sleep under the sky

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A number of slum dwellers, who were rendered homeless following railway’s anti-encroachment along the tracks, are living under the sky braving the winter chill. These 900 odd families are to be rehabilitated at Auqaf land, in Arif Nagar, however, until then, they have no option but to spend the night in the open.

The anti-encroachment drive was put on hold due to cold as arrangements for rehabilitating the oustees are underway.

The Railways had cleared nearly 900 shanties in a 3 km stretch along the track in New Arif Nagar, Annu Nagar, Ayub Nagar. The anti-encroachment drive had continued for three days to clear the encroach area for 3rd track under the Rajmandi railway project of the Central government. The drive has been stopped at Sri Ram Nagar, Kachi Chhola.

Sultan, one of the shanty dwellers, said, “The ousted slums dwellers are being rehabilitated in Arif Nagar, however, as the rehabilitation process is quite slow, the people are living under the open sky. It’s very challenging to live in the open with families, it is becoming very difficult to manage things.”

“We are also worried over being rehabilitated at Auqaf Land as its member may take objection to our resettlement and approach the court and if the ruling comes in their favour we will again have to vacate the place and move elsewhere,” he added

The Gas Relief department has Rs 40 crore for rehabilitation, the slums dwellers had raised the issue earlier in January for rehabilitation but the department had not taken any note and now the shanties have been cleared and we are homeless today, Sultan further said.

‘Rehabilitation underway but will take time’

“It will take time to rehabilitate the slum dwellers in Arif Nagar at Auqaf land as nearly 900 shanties were removed. So, we will have to provide basic necessities like roads, water, electricity and others in the new place and this will take time. But we are doing our level best to make arrangements at the earliest. Railways have removed them and now we have to rehabilitate them.”

Vivek Vyas Naib Tehsildar (Bairagarh)