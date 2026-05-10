 38 Shanties Removed In Arjun Nagar For 10-Lane Road Construction In Bhopal
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38 Shanties Removed In Arjun Nagar For 10-Lane Road Construction In Bhopal

According to anti-encroachment officials, notices were served to the families living in the shanties and announcements regarding the eviction were made on Saturday. As a result, many residents vacated their homes, while the remaining structures were cleared on Sunday. Houses falling entirely within the alignment of the proposed 10-lane road were demolished using JCB excavators.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, May 10, 2026, 11:05 PM IST
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38 Shanties Removed In Arjun Nagar For 10-Lane Road Construction In Bhopal | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A total of 38 shanties were removed from Arjun Nagar on Ayodhya By-pass for the construction of a 10-lane road on Sunday. The families residing there have been relocated to Lalpura village in Jamuniya Gram Panchayat.

At 8 am, the district administration launched the removal operation under police supervision. Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) staff carried out the demolition work in phases.

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According to anti-encroachment officials, notices were served to the families living in the shanties and announcements regarding the eviction were made on Saturday. As a result, many residents vacated their homes, while the remaining structures were cleared on Sunday.

Houses falling entirely within the alignment of the proposed 10-lane road were demolished using JCB excavators. Some structures underwent partial demolition. All affected residents have since been relocated.

BMC in-charge anti-encroachment officer Shailendra Singh Bhaudoria told Free Press, Thirty-eight shanties were removed from Arjun Nagar for the construction of a 10-lane road to Ratnagiri at Ayodhya By-pass. Residents were relocated two days ago, so there was no protest during the demolition.

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