'Read Scriptures, Don’t Rely On Films Or TV Serials,' Says Scholar Of Sanatan Dharma Acharya Nandini Sharan At Bharat Bhavan In Bhopal | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A scholar of Sanatan Dharma, Acharya Mithilesh Nandini Sharan from Hanumat Niwas, Ayodhya, said people should not try to understand religious scriptures through films and TV serials. “We should try to read the original scriptures to understand them,” he said.

Sharan was speaking on the inaugural day of the three-day event Pranam Udant Martand at Bharat Bhavan in Bhopal on Friday. He also opposed the concept of love marriage, saying parents raise their children with unconditional love and care even before they are born.

“Parents can never come in the way of the love of their children. If they oppose it, it is because what children consider love is often lust. Parents know what is good and bad for their children,” he said.

Makhanlal Chaturvedi National University of Journalism and Communication and Veer Bharat Nyas organised the event to mark the completion of 200 years of Hindi journalism.

Uday Mahurkar, former Information Commissioner, Government of India, spoke on the history of journalism and the growing polarisation in the field. He said journalism before independence was a “mission”. In the present era, journalists should rise above Left and Right ideologies and present the truth based on the principle of Nation First, he added.