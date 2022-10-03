36th National Games: MP women demonstrate 'Nari Shakti' win gold in rowing and athletics

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): On the fourth day of the 36th National Games, the female athletes of the state showcased Nari Shakti as they won 3 gold medals. On Monday, MP's Swapna Barman earned a gold medal in Heptathlon with a total of 5663 points. Not just this, but she won a gold for MP in the high jump on Friday.

While talking to the Free Press, Swapna Barman said, "Though I won a gold, I don't think that my performance was the best. I think I have performed better in my practice session. I feel good about the medal, but I think my performance could be much better."

MP's women's water sports team won gold medals in two different events of rowing. Vindhya Sankath and Rukamani of Madhya Pradesh WaterSports Academy of Excellence won the women's Lightweight double Scull gold medal. On the other hand, Vindhya Sankath, Poonam and Khushpreet Kaur and Rukamani of the Academy won the gold medal in the Quadruple Sculls.

Palak Sharma of Madhya Pradesh won a silver medal in Springboard diving. In the skeet mix event of shootingArjun Thakur and Vanshika Tiwari of Madhya Pradesh State Shooting Academy of Excellence won the silver medal.

On Sunday, Khushprit Kaur of MP won gold in Single Scull 2 km. Madhya Pradesh is in 10th position at the national games so far, with a total of 25, seven gold, seven silver and 11 bronze medals.

