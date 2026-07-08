35-Year-Old Woman Found Hanging At Home In Shivpuri, Probe Underway | IANS

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): A 35-year-old woman was found hanging inside her house under suspicious circumstances in Madhya Pradesh’s Shivpuri district, as reported on Wednesday.

The incident took place in the Barodi area of Shivpuri district. Police reached the spot after receiving information and started an investigation into the matter.

The deceased was identified as Krishna Adivasi (35), wife of Rupa Adivasi, a resident of Barodi.

According to information, Krishna’s husband Rupa had gone to attend the wedding ceremony of his uncle’s daughter. During this time, Krishna was alone at home.

While Rupa was returning from the wedding, neighbours informed him that they could hear a child crying continuously from inside his house. He immediately rushed home but found the door locked from inside.

Rupa then broke a window and looked inside the house, where he found his wife hanging from a noose. Shocked by the sight, he raised an alarm, following which neighbours gathered at the spot and informed the police.

Case registered, investigation underway

Police reached the location, inspected the scene and sent the body for post-mortem examination. A case has been registered in the matter and further investigation is underway.

The exact reason behind Krishna’s death is not clear yet. Police officials said further action would be taken after the post-mortem report and completion of the investigation.

The police are questioning family members and neighbours to determine the circumstances that led to the incident.

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