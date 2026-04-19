23-Year-Old Woman Strangled To Death By Her Husband In Shivpuri; He Was Suspicions About Her Character

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): A 23-year-old woman was allegedly strangled to death by her husband in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri. he had suspicions about her character.

The incident happened on Tila Road, Karaira district

According to the report, the incident happened on Tila Road. The deceased, identified as Nandini Sahu, had married Sandeep Sahu, a resident of Tila Road, approximately five years ago.

There was a dispute going on for a long time in this family, which looked normal from the outside.

The accused husband, Sandeep Sahu, used to doubt his wife's character. Due to this doubt, there were fights between the two every day. Even two days before the incident, the dispute between the two had increased so much that, in anger, Sandeep had broken his wife's mobile.

It is alleged that Nandini, in a moment of anger, slapped her husband, which further aggravated the situation. Losing all self-control in his rage, Sandeep Sahu first brutally assaulted his wife.

On getting information about this incident, people from Nandini's maternal side had also reached her in-laws' house to convince her, but the situation did not improve.

Upon receiving this information, family members rushed to the scene, where they found Nandini's body lying on the bed inside the room. The accused also confessed to his crime in the presence of the family members.

All three accused individuals have been arrested, and a case of murder has been registered against them.

According to SDOP Ayush Jakhar, given the gravity of the matter, the investigation is being conducted from every possible angle

The police have arranged for a post-mortem examination of the woman's body to be conducted by a medical panel.