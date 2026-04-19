 23-Year-Old Woman Strangled To Death By Her Husband In Shivpuri; He Was Suspicions About Her Character
e-Paper Get App
HomeTopnews23-Year-Old Woman Strangled To Death By Her Husband In Shivpuri; He Was Suspicions About Her Character

23-Year-Old Woman Strangled To Death By Her Husband In Shivpuri; He Was Suspicions About Her Character

A 23-year-old woman in Shivpuri’s Karera area was allegedly strangled to death by her husband over suspicions about her character. Following a violent dispute, he assaulted and killed her. His brother and sister-in-law, present at the scene, have also been arrested as co-accused. Police have registered a murder case and launched a detailed investigation.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, April 19, 2026, 06:49 PM IST
article-image

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): A 23-year-old woman was allegedly strangled to death by her husband in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri. he had suspicions about her character.

The incident happened on Tila Road, Karaira district

According to the report, the incident happened on Tila Road. The deceased, identified as Nandini Sahu, had married Sandeep Sahu, a resident of Tila Road, approximately five years ago.

There was a dispute going on for a long time in this family, which looked normal from the outside.

The accused husband, Sandeep Sahu, used to doubt his wife's character. Due to this doubt, there were fights between the two every day. Even two days before the incident, the dispute between the two had increased so much that, in anger, Sandeep had broken his wife's mobile.

It is alleged that Nandini, in a moment of anger, slapped her husband, which further aggravated the situation. Losing all self-control in his rage, Sandeep Sahu first brutally assaulted his wife.

On getting information about this incident, people from Nandini's maternal side had also reached her in-laws' house to convince her, but the situation did not improve.

Upon receiving this information, family members rushed to the scene, where they found Nandini's body lying on the bed inside the room. The accused also confessed to his crime in the presence of the family members.

All three accused individuals have been arrested, and a case of murder has been registered against them.

According to SDOP Ayush Jakhar, given the gravity of the matter, the investigation is being conducted from every possible angle

The police have arranged for a post-mortem examination of the woman's body to be conducted by a medical panel.

Read Also
Bhopal News: 2 Arrested In ₹9.91 Lakh Stock Market Cyber Fraud Case; Crime Branch Probes Wider...
article-image

Follow us on