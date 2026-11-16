34 Kg Cannabis Worth ₹10.2 Lakh Seized In Chhatarpur, One Smuggler Arrested | FP Photo

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Chhatarpur police seized 34 kg of cannabis worth around ₹10.20 lakh in Harpalpur on Monday. The cannabis was allegedly being brought from Odisha in two suitcases for further supply to Uttar Pradesh through Madhya Pradesh.

Police arrested a 19-year-old man, while his two accomplices managed to escape.

The action was taken following a tip-off as part of an ongoing campaign against drug smuggling in Madhya Pradesh, under the directions of Superintendent of Police Rajat Saklecha.

Police Set Up Blockade Near Railway Crossing

Police received information that three people carrying a consignment of cannabis would arrive on Rath Road.

Acting on the information, a team led by Station House Officer (SHO) Nitin Sharma and Kakunpura Outpost in-charge Sub-Inspector Girjesh Raja Bundela set up a blockade near the Rath Road railway crossing.

During the operation, police arrested Shivam Ahirwar (19), son of Dharmendra Ahirwar and a resident of Orchha in Niwari district.

However, his two accomplices, identified as Kuldeep and Shani Rai, managed to escape.

20 Packets Of Cannabis Found In Two Suitcases

Police recovered two suitcases containing 20 packets of cannabis.

According to SHO Nitin Sharma, 10 packets weighed 1 kg each, while the remaining 10 weighed 2 kg each.

The seized cannabis was estimated to be worth around ₹10.20 lakh.

The total quantity was around 34 kg, with an estimated market value of Rs 10.20 lakh. The Harpalpur police cannabis seizure has exposed a suspected interstate drug supply network.

Cannabis Was Transported By Train From Odisha

During preliminary questioning, the arrested accused reportedly told police that they procured cannabis from Odisha and transported it by train to different locations in Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.

Police suspect that a larger interstate cannabis smuggling network is involved in the illegal trade. The mobile phone of the arrested accused has also been seized. Police are examining its contents to identify other people linked to the network.

The police are also searching for the two absconding accused.

A case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. The arrested accused was produced before the court.

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