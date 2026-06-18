31-Year-Old Life Convict Dies Under Suspicious Circumstances In Gwalior Central Jail; Family Alleges Assault |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A 31-year-old prisoner serving life imprisonment in a murder case died under suspicious circumstances in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior Central Jail, officials said on Thursday.

The incident has raised serious questions and created chaos among the jail administration.

The deceased was identified as Narendra Prajapati, a 31-year-old resident of Datia, who was serving a life sentence in a murder case.

According to police, jail authorities informed that Narendra’s health suddenly deteriorated on Wednesday night. He was immediately taken to the hospital, but died on the way.

Police said they received information from the jail administration about the incident and further investigation is underway.

Family alleges physical assault

However, the family members have questioned the circumstances surrounding his death and claimed that Narendra was in good health when they last met him. They suspect that he was beaten inside the jail.

According to the family, they first received a phone call from jail authorities on Wednesday evening informing them that Narendra’s condition had worsened.

Just 10 minutes later, they got another call saying that he had died.

The family said the sudden death has raised suspicion, as there was no sign of illness during their last meeting with him.

They further alleged that they noticed injury marks on Narendra’s head and hands, which made them suspect that he had been assaulted.

The family has demanded a fair and thorough investigation into the matter and said they want justice.

The incident has raised questions over prisoner safety and the exact cause of Narendra’s death. Police officials said legal action will be taken based on the findings of the investigation.