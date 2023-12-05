3,046 Subject To Sexual Assault In Madhya Pradesh In 2022: NCRB Report

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh stood third in the nation with 3,046 women and girls being raped and gang raped in the state in 2022, according to the latest NCRB data. Rajasthan in on the top among 28 nations with 5408 cases, followed by Uttar Pradesh which registered 3,692 cases last year, said National Crime Bureau report-2022 released on Monday. According to the report, 22 women in Madhya Pradesh faced attempt to rape, of these three were minors.

Assault with intent to rape: A large number of cases on assault on women with intent to outrage her modesty were reported across the country. In MP, in all 5567 women were subjected to such assaults, of these 919 victims were below 18 years of age.

Immoral trafficking: In MP, 46 women became the victim of immoral trafficking and three children were sold and procured for prostitution business in the state.

Cyber crime: MP stands at 10th place in cyber crime targeting women, transmitting of sexually explicit material and blackmailing, defamation cases

Sexual offence against children

Cases under Protection of Children From Sexual Offence Act (POCSO), child rape (379 of IPC) and sexual assault (354 of IPC) and sexual harassment under POCSO Act (509 IPC) had taken place in large number in the state MP which stands at 3rd place in the national tally. In the state 5951 cases under POCSO related sections were registered last year. Of these 3,653 cases were of rape, 2,233 cases of sexual assault and 42 cases pertained to harassment were reported in the state.