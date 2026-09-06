30-Year-Old Street Vendor Electrocuted While Operating Submersible Pump In MP's Chhtarpur | AI-Generated

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A 30-year-old man died after allegedly suffering an electric shock while operating a submersible pump at his home in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur.

The incident took place in Muder village under Muderi Gram Panchayat in the Lavkushnagar police station area, Chhatarpur.

According to the report, the deceased was identified as Mahendra Sahu, son of Kallu Sahu. Mahendra had taken a bath and was operating the submersible pump to fetch water when he suddenly came into contact with an electric current.

Family members rushed to his aid after the incident. As his condition deteriorated, he was immediately taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. However, doctors declared him dead after examination.

According to family members, Mahendra earned his livelihood by making chips at home and selling them as a street vendor in different villages in the area.

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The income from his work supported his family, and he was reportedly the sole breadwinner of the household.

His sudden death has left the family devastated and plunged the household into mourning.

After receiving information about the incident, Lavkushnagar police initiated proceedings in connection with the death. Police prepared an inquest report and registered a case of unnatural death.

Mahendra’s body was sent for a post-mortem examination and will be handed over to his family after completion of the procedure.

Police have launched an investigation to ascertain the circumstances that led to the electrocution. Further legal action will be taken based on the findings of the post-mortem examination and facts that emerge during the investigation.

Labourer Dies After Suffering Electric Shock While Breaking Slab At Under-Construction House In MP's Chhatarpur

A similar case of electric shock was reported on 5 july,2026 where a labourer died of electrocution at a house under construction after he grabbed a wire while breaking down a concrete slab in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur.

Fellow workers tried to save him, but doctors at the district hospital declared him dead.