30-Year-Old Man Electrocuted While Unplugging Mobile Charger At Home In Itarsi

Itarsi (Madhya Pradesh): A 30-year-old man died of electrocution on Monday while he was unplugging a mobile charger from the power socket at his home in Madhya Pradesh's Itarsi.

The incident occurred in Gondipura under the Kesla police station area in Indore.

His family immediately rushed him to the Government Hospital in Sukhtawa, but doctors declared him dead after examination.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Ranjeet Dhurve, son of Jeevanlal Dhurve, a resident of Gondipura, Kesla. That morning, while Ranjeet was unplugging the mobile charger, he suffered a severe electric shock and collapsed.

Family members and neighbours immediately took him to the hospital for treatment, but his life could not be saved.

A neighbor, Lalit Irpache, reported the incident to the Kesla police station. Upon receiving the information, the police arrived at the scene.

The Kesla police have registered a case of unnatural death and initiated an investigation.

Exercise caution while unplugging the mobile charger

Never Use Damaged or Frayed Charging Cables

Don't Frequently Leave Devices Plugged in Overnight

Avoid Overloading Outlets

Don't Rely on Extension Cords

Never Use Off-Brand Cables

Don't Ignore Signs of Overheating

Don't Leave Charging Devices on Beds or Upholstery

Avoid Excessive Device Usage While Charging

Don't Leave Charging Devices in the Sun or Car

Do Not Charge Your Devices Near Water

9-Year-Old Power Worker Electrocuted In Dhar During Substation Maintenance

A similar case of electrocution was reported where a 29-year-old electricity worker died after being electrocuted while carrying out maintenance work at a 33 KV power substation in Susari village near Kukshi, triggering protests by residents and social organisations demanding action against responsible officials.

The deceased was identified as Rahul Bamaniya, a resident of Susari village. He had been working as an outsourced employee with the electricity department for a long time.