3 Sisters Critically Burnt As LPG Cylinder Leak Triggers Massive Fire In Chhatarpur | FP Photo

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A massive fire caused by a leaking gas cylinder shattered a family's happiness, severely burning three sisters in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur.

The incident happened on Monday in Barua village, under the Chandla police station area of Chhatarpur district.

The flames spread so rapidly that the entire house and all household belongings were reduced to ashes.

According to reports, the victims were identified as Vandana Rajak, Roshni Rajak, and Umakanti Rajak, daughters of Mulchand Rajak, a resident of Barua village.

They were cooking in the kitchen on Monday morning when the gas cylinder suddenly began to leak. Before they could react, a spark from the stove ignited the gas, and within moments, the entire kitchen was engulfed in flames.

All three sisters were caught in the fire and sustained severe burns.

Following the accident, family members and villagers rushed the three to a nearby hospital, where they are currently undergoing treatment.

Doctors stated that their condition remains critical.

The fire destroyed Mulchand Rajak’s house, along with stored grain, clothes, utensils, and other household items.

Preliminary estimates suggest the family has suffered a loss of approximately ₹2.5 to ₹3 lakh.

Young children present in the house during the incident were safely rescued in time by locals and family members, averting a greater tragedy.

Had the children not been brought out promptly, the loss of life could have been far worse.

The family is devastated by this calamity. The affected resident, Mulchand Rajak, has appealed to the government and district administration for financial assistance and adequate compensation so that the family can rebuild their home and restore their household.