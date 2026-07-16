'3-Member Committees Oversees Donation Process,' Say Mahakaleshwar Temple Officials Amid Reports Of Fake Silver Offering At Vaishno Devi Temple|VIDEO

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): After reports of fake silver worth ₹550 crore being offered at the Mata Vaishno Devi temple in Jammu and Kashmir surfaced, the Mahakaleshwar Temple Committee in Ujjain highlighted its strict donation verification process.
The temple authorities said the verification process includes CCTV monitoring, expert goldsmith inspections and official oversight.
Government-authorised goldsmith responsible for evaluating jewellery donated to the Mahakaleshwar Temple, Ravindra Soni, said, "Every temple follows its own procedure for handling metal offerings. I am not aware of the practices followed at Vaishno Devi or other temples, but I can explain the process at the Mahakaleshwar Temple. The ornaments donated by devotees are first offered at the feet of Lord Mahakal. A receipt is then issued in the sanctum sanctorum."
Minister Gotam Tetwal said, "At the Mahakal Temple, several volunteers are engaged in serving devotees. Along with CCTV surveillance, there are three-member committees overseeing the process. Expert goldsmiths examine every ornament thoroughly, and each donation is verified with complete transparency under CCTV monitoring."
Deputy Administrator and Treasury (Kothar) In-charge of the Mahakaleshwar Temple Management Committee, Simmi Yadav, confirmed the verification process.
She said, "Gold and silver ornaments are regularly offered at the Mahakal Temple. The entire temple remains under constant CCTV surveillance. All donation counters are monitored by CCTV cameras, and the entire donation process is carried out under continuous surveillance."
Mahakal temple reveals financial details
The Mahakaleshwar Temple Committee in Ujjain also revealed details of its financial and permanent assets for the first time.
The committee currently has fixed deposits (FDs) worth around ₹472 crore, nearly 90 acres of valuable land and significant gold and silver assets.
The temple committee has been regularly publishing details of cash and online donations received from devotees every year.
However, this is the first time that a broader picture of the temple's total financial strength and assets has come to light.