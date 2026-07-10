Bhopal: Ujjain Mahakal Temple Audit Flags Missing Records, Unresolved Objections | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Mahakal Temple Management Committee has not provided the temple's report and records to auditors, raising serious questions over transparency in the administration of one of the country's richest shrines.

At a time when temple finances are under national scrutiny following the Ayodhya donation controversy, the audit report has found that the committee did not produce several records during the audit for the financial year 2023-24, preventing auditors from verifying important financial and administrative transactions.

The records not furnished included immovable property registers pertaining to land received as donations, including cultivable, barren, residential and commercial land; physical inventory records for the storehouse, community kitchen (Annakshetra), both pilgrim rest houses (Dharamshalas) and the office store; and records related to Mahakal Mahalok temple shops. The auditors observed that these records could not be examined as they were not made available.

Additionally, 256 audit objections raised in previous years remained unresolved as of March 31, 2024. The temple's functioning has repeatedly drawn criticism, with Ujjain MP Anil Firojiya and Mayor Mukesh Tatwal writing to the authorities on multiple occasions over alleged administrative irregularities.

Temple's share diverted to priests

One of the major objections relates to the 35% share of revenue from the Ramghat cremation ground. The audit says that under the Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple Act, 1982, this revenue belongs to the Temple Management Committee. However, instead of depositing the amount into the temple's account, Rs 1,36,36,120 was paid to priests.

The report specifically states that while the Act provides for the temple to receive the 35% share, there is no legal provision permitting its payment to priests. The auditors have directed that the amount be recovered and deposited into the temple fund.

No physical verification of assets

The mandatory physical verification of stores, furniture, office equipment and other movable assets was not carried out during 2023-24. The report also noted that registers relating to stock, stores and office articles were either incomplete or not properly maintained, making it impossible to independently verify the existence of assets.

Rs 67.95 lakh paid without verification

Payments worth Rs 67.95 lakh made to the Public Works Department for construction-related works were questioned as the committee released funds without obtaining completion certificates, utilisation records or physical verification reports from the concerned departments.

The report also objected to Rs 10.11 lakh spent on protocol arrangements, including laddoo prasad, gifts and hospitality, stating that the expenditure was incurred without approval through a formal resolution of the Temple Management Committee.

Pratham Kaushik, administrator of the Mahakal temple, told Free Press that the audit report is yet to be received by the temple management.

"Once we receive the report, we will review every observation and submit the required compliance. We carry out compliance of audit observations on a regular basis," said Kaushik.

Ujjain Mayor Mukesh Tatwal told Free Press that he has written multiple letters over the last three years but has received no response from the temple administration.

"A committee was constituted in 2023 to verify the donations and decide how the offerings, including valuable items, should be utilised. Before it could complete its work, elections were announced and the Model Code of Conduct came into force, bringing the process to a halt. Since then, no action has moved forward despite my repeated letters," Tatwal said.