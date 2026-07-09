Cybercrime: Dark Web Link Probed In ATM Theft Tools Supply Chain In Bhopal | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Sophisticated ATM-tampering devices, such as master keys and skimmer equipment used for theft, may have been sourced from the dark web.

Investigators believe these specialised tools are not easily available in the open market and may be supplied by organised networks that procure them online and sell them to criminal gangs at high prices.

The recent bust of an interstate ATM theft gang by Shahpura police is not an isolated case. Similar gangs have been busted in Bhopal and other parts of Madhya Pradesh in the past for using master keys to open ATM cash slots, bending the mechanism to trap currency and returning later to collect the cash after customers had left.

Another method widely used by such gangs involved installing skimmer devices over the ATM card slot or keypad. The device secretly copied customers' card data, which was later used to clone debit cards and fraudulently withdraw money. However, officials said this technique has become less effective after banks upgraded to sensor-based ATMs, making such tampering possible only in older ATMs.

Police officials suspect that devices such as master keys and skimmers are being sourced on the dark web through intermediaries who purchase the equipment and supply it to criminals.

Police officials said the sophisticated nature of these devices indicates the possible involvement of a larger network engaged in manufacturing or trafficking ATM tampering equipment from foreign countries.

Shahpura police recently arrested six members of an inter-state gang, including alleged mastermind BTech student Vipul alias Sonu, Prince Gupta, Sahil Ali, Asif Alam, Mohammad Sagir and Saket Khetan, all residents of Bihar. The gang is suspected of withdrawing more than Rs 20 lakh from ATMs across Bhopal using tampering techniques.

Bihar bank employee trained gang

Shahpura police station in-charge Santosh Markam said during interrogation, the suspects revealed that a bank employee from Bihar had trained them in ATM tampering and also provided the master key.

A police team has been sent to Bihar to arrest the suspect. Police believe his interrogation will help establish the source of the master key and other specialised equipment used by the gang.