3 IPS Officers Shifted; Ashutosh Bagri Appointed Burhanpur SP |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh Home Department has transferred 3 IPS officers. Ashutosh Bagri of 2015 batch has been appointed as the new Superintendent of Police (SP) of Burhanpur.

Earlier, on May 2, Devendra Patidar, who was posted as Burhanpur SP, was transferred to Jhabua in a major reshuffle involving 62 IPS officers. Since then, the Burhanpur SP post had been vacant for about a week.

Ashutosh Bagri, who was serving as Commandant of the 17th Battalion in Bhind, has now been posted as SP Burhanpur.

Ashutosh Bagri |

Officers' new posts

As part of the latest transfers, Rakesh Sagar has been moved from DIG, 2nd Battalion Gwalior to DIG at Police Headquarters.

Vidita Dagar has been shifted from Additional SP Gwalior to Commandant, 2nd Battalion Gwalior.

Notably, the state government had earlier transferred 62 IPS officers late at night, affecting several districts, with SPs changed in 24 out of 55 districts.

62 IPS officers transferred

Earlier, the state government transferred 62 IPS officers in a major reshuffle late at night on May 3.

The Home Department issued the list, giving new postings to officers up to the ranks of ADG, DIG, SP and DCP.

The decision was taken after a meeting between Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and DGP Kailash Makwana.

After a bank robbery in Singrauli, SP Manish Khatri was removed and posted as AIG at Police Headquarters. SP Sunil Mehta was also removed after a hawala case in Seoni and sent to Indore as DCP.

Law and order was the main focus of the reshuffle, and SPs of 19 districts were changed.