3 Arrested For Hunting Blackbuck, Holding Meat Feast In Ashoknagar; 8 Accused Absconding |

Ashoknagar (Madhya Pradesh): Three people were arrested for allegedly hunting a blackbuck and holding a feast with its meat in Madhya Pradesh's Ashoknagar district. Eight other accused managed to escape during a raid conducted by the forest department.

The forest department recovered cooked blackbuck meat, six nets used to trap wild animals and other hunting equipment from the spot. Preliminary investigation suggested that the accused had been involved in hunting wild animals for a long time.

The incident took place in the Rajpur beat of the Ashoknagar forest division.

Deputy Ranger Arvind Rajput received information that a blackbuck had been hunted in the area and that some people were holding a meat feast at a hut in a field.

After informing senior officials, Rajput reached the spot with a team of forest department personnel, surrounded the hut and conducted a raid.

Eight Accused Escape During Raid

When the forest department team reached the spot, several people were present inside and around the hut, where blackbuck meat was being cooked.

On seeing the forest officials, the accused started running away. While eight people managed to escape, the team caught three of them.

The arrested accused were identified as Rajkumar, Shivnarayan and Bhagwat. During questioning, they reportedly admitted to hunting the blackbuck.

The team recovered cooked meat from a utensil, six nets used to trap wild animals, a wooden board used for cutting meat and sharp stones.

Dog Squad Called From Shivpuri

Considering the seriousness of the incident, the forest department called a dog squad from Shivpuri.

During the search, the team reportedly found traces of blood and hair believed to be from the blackbuck's hide at the spot. Officials are now examining the evidence to gather further details about the hunting incident.

A case was registered against the three arrested accused under the Wildlife Protection Act. Forest department teams are searching for the eight absconding accused.

Officials are also investigating how long the accused had been involved in illegal hunting in the Rajpur beat and whether others were part of their network.

Further details are expected to emerge following the arrest of the remaining accused.