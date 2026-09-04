28-Year-Old Woman Raped By Brother-In-Law On Farm In MP's Bhind

28-Year-Old Woman Allegedly Rape By Brother-In-Law Under The Pretext Of Returning Borrowed Money | Representational Image

Bhind (Madhya Pradesh): A 28-year-old woman has accused her brother-in-law of allegedly taking her to a farm on the pretext of returning borrowed money, holding her there for several hours and raping her in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhind.

The incident was reported under the jurisdiction of Gohad police station in Bhind.

According to in the Bhind rape case, the woman runs a beauty parlour in the town and is related to the accused, identified as Sunil Jatav. She had allegedly lent him some money and had been asking him to repay the amount for a considerable period.

The woman alleged that Jatav later assured her that he would return the borrowed money and called her to meet him.

On the pretext of handing over the money, he allegedly took her to his farm.

According to the complaint, the woman was allegedly held at the farm from around 11 pm until 5 am. She accused Jatav of sexually assaulting her multiple times during this period.

After the alleged incident, the woman managed to leave the farm and subsequently approached Gohad police station on Thursday.

She narrated the incident to police and lodged a formal complaint against the accused.

Police conducted a preliminary inquiry and recorded the woman’s statement before registering an FIR against Jatav under relevant provisions of law.

The accused is reportedly absconding, and police teams are searching for him at possible locations.

Police said the allegations are being investigated and further action will be taken based on the complainant’s statement, medical examination and other evidence collected during the investigation.

Efforts are also underway to trace and arrest the accused. Further details regarding the circumstances surrounding the alleged incident are expected to emerge as the investigation progresses.