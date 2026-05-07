28-Year-Old Kills Self After Family Denies New Car Due To Financial Constraints In MP's Raisen

Representative Image | File Pic

Raisen (Madhya Pradesh): A tragic incident has come to light from Madhya Pradesh’s Raisen district, where a 28-year-old man allegedly killed himself after his family denied to buy a new car.

According to information, the incident took place in the Salamatpur area. Police said, Sunil Sharma, a resident of Patandev Ward No. 14, had left home on Tuesday evening.

His family believed he would return shortly. However, by late night, they received news of his death, which triggered panic and grief in the household.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Sunil reached the railway track ahead of the Salamatpur railway overbridge, where he allegedly came under a moving train.

The incident was so horrific that onlookers were left stunned. After receiving the information, Salamatpur police reached the spot and sent the body to the district hospital for post-mortem.

Family denied car due to financial constraints

During a police inquiry, his father, Dwarka Prasad Sharma, said that Sunil had been insisting on buying a new car for the past few days.

Due to financial constraints, the family had refused his demand for now, after which he remained upset. The father added that they never imagined he would take such an extreme step.

The incident has left the family in deep shock and grief.

Police recovered a mobile phone from the deceased, which helped in establishing his identity.

After the post-mortem on Wednesday, the body was handed over to the family. Police have registered a case and initiated further investigation into the matter.