27-Year-Old Woman Found Hanging In Datia Village; Family Alleges Husband’s Alcohol Abuse & Harassment

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Datia (Madhya Pradesh): A 27-year-old married woman hanged herself to death in Datia on Monday.

The incident took place in Malkhanpur village under Bhander area of Datia district. The incident took place inside her house when no other family members were present.

According to police, the woman, identified as Ruby Kushwaha, hanged herself using a rope. At the time of the incident, her family members had gone to attend a wedding, while her husband was working in the fields. When they returned home, they found her hanging.

After receiving information, police reached the spot and took the body into custody. The body was sent to Bhander hospital for post-mortem. A panel of three doctors conducted the post-mortem, after which the body was handed over to the family.

During the investigation, the woman’s parental family also reached the village and made serious allegations.

A relative, Rakesh Kushwaha, claimed that her husband was addicted to alcohol and gambling and used to harass her and brutally beat her after returning home drunk. He said that due to constant mental pressure, she took this extreme step.

Ruby Kushwaha is survived by two small children, a son and a daughter. The incident has left the family in deep shock.

Police have registered a case and started an investigation. Station in-charge Savita Sharma said that all allegations made by the woman’s family are being looked into. Further action will be taken based on the findings of the investigation.