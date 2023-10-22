26 Year Old Youth Also Gets Ticket In BJP: VD Sharma

BJP's state president VD Sharma |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): BJP state president VD Sharma said in the fifth list of party candidates is an amalgamation of youth, experience and workers who are working in the direction of social welfare. A 26- year-old youth Shivram Kannoj has received ticket from Manawar. This time party has given tickets to such candidates who will create history. He was interacting with media persons at BJP Media Centre on Saturday.

AAP declares 30 more assembly candidates

AAP released list of 30 Assembly candidates on Saturday. Sudhir Yadav has been given ticket from Banda (Sagar), Vinod Tyagi (Indore -5), Mukesh Kumar Jain “Dhana” (Sagar), Bhagwati Dhakad (Joura), Baijnath Kushwaha (Maihar) etc.

BSP declared five candidates

BSP has declared names of five candidates on Saturday. Mohan Singh Yadav has been fielded from Mungawali (Ashok Nagar), Advocate Veerendra Singh Yadav (Chanderi in Ashok Nagar), Bhagwan Das Chaudhary (Hata in Damoh), Vijay Singh Uikey (Harsod) and Devendra Singh (Teonthar in Rewa).

