26-Year-Old Woman Hangs Herself To Death After Boyfriend Threatens To Leak Her Pictures; Suicide Note Reveals More Details

Datia (Madhya Pradesh): A 26-year-old girl hanged herself to death after being threatened and blackmailed by boyfriend in Madhya Pradesh’s Datia district on Saturday.

The woman, who was pursuing her PhD in Gwalior, left behind a one-page suicide note in which she blamed her boyfriend and his two sisters for her death. She accused them of blackmailing, threatening and mentally harassing her.

The incident took place under Goraghat police station limits. According to family members, the woman went from her room to her younger brother’s room upstairs and hanged herself using a dupatta. When she did not come out for a long time, family members checked the room and found her hanging. After postmortem on Saturday afternoon, the body was handed over to the family.

According to the family, the woman met Yogesh Rawat, a resident of Pachokhara, while living in Gwalior. The two later entered into a relationship. The family alleged that on March 13, Yogesh took her to a hotel near Phoolbagh square in Gwalior, where he allegedly mixed an intoxicating substance in her cold drink and sexually assaulted her. They also alleged that he recorded obscene photos and videos.

The family said the woman later became pregnant and pressured Yogesh to marry her, but he allegedly refused and threatened to make the photos and videos viral.

Suicide Note Reveals...

In her suicide note, the woman wrote that Yogesh and his sisters, Poonam and Priyanka, were responsible for her death. She alleged that Yogesh threatened to kill himself or kill her and also threatened to leak her photos and videos online. She said that despite approaching the police, the harassment continued.

The woman also alleged that Yogesh’s sisters came to her house, created a scene, threatened her relatives and later threatened to kill her in Gwalior. She wrote that she and her family were under constant stress because of the harassment and requested police to punish the accused.

The woman had submitted a complaint application at the Gwalior SP office on May 14. In the complaint, she alleged that Yogesh had taken her to a hotel room after offering food and drinks, where she lost consciousness after consuming a cold drink and snacks. When she regained consciousness, she found herself without clothes while Yogesh was lying beside her. She alleged that he threatened to leak videos and photos if she opposed him.

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She further stated that she later underwent an operation after learning about her pregnancy. When she informed Yogesh about it and asked him to marry her, he allegedly started avoiding her and later refused marriage.

Badoni SDOP Vinayak Shukla said the case prima facie appears to be a suicide. Police are investigating the matter based on the postmortem report, mobile phone and statements of family members. Further legal action will be taken after investigation.