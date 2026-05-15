17-Year-Old Girl Raped At Gunpoint By Neighbour In MP's Datia

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Datia (Madhya Pradesh): A 17-year-old girl was allegedly raped at gunpoint by neighbour in Datia on Friday.

The incident took place in a village under Goraghat police station area, police said.

Based on the victim’s complaint, police registered a case against the accused and launched a search to arrest him.

According to police, the girl’s parents had gone out of the village for some work, while the victim and her younger brother were alone at home. The girl told police that around 3 am, a neighbour identified as Mausam Rawat entered her room.

The victim alleged that the accused first tried to choke her and then pointed a country-made pistol at her head. He allegedly threatened to kill her and her younger brother if she raised an alarm. Out of fear, the girl could not resist.

Police said the accused allegedly raped the teenager and later fled from the spot. The victim remained in shock throughout the night and did not immediately inform anyone about the incident.

The next morning, she informed her younger brother and later told her mother about the incident. Family members then took the girl to the police station and lodged a complaint.

Goraghat police registered a case against the accused under various sections and started an investigation.

The victim’s medical examination was also conducted, while police teams have been formed to search for the accused.