Robbers Loot Diesel From Truck Driver At Sword Point In Jabalpur, Video Goes Viral | FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A video of armed robbers looting diesel from a truck in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur has surfaced on social media, on Wednesday.

According to information, the crime was committed on the Patan Bypass of Jabalpur on Tuesday night.

Watch the video here:

#WATCH | Armed Robbers Loot Diesel From Truck On Patan Bypass In #Jabalpur, Video Goes Viral#MadhyaPradesh #MPNews pic.twitter.com/TPkYTb4b8L — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) May 13, 2026

In the viral video, several youths can be seen moving around the truck with weapons. Some were carrying swords, while others appeared to have firearms.

One of the accused is seen threatening the truck driver at sword point.

The robbers allegedly took away diesel in containers and fled the spot.

The video has gone viral, raising concerns over safety and law and order in the area.

Further details in the matter are awaited.

Fuel shortage troubles people

Notably, the entire world, from a household to international flights, is already facing severe fuel shortage - both cooking and vehicle fuel.

Sensing the seriousness of the situation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself urged people to support the country during the West Asia crisis by saving money and resources.

He asked citizens to use less fuel, avoid foreign travel, spend wisely, and buy local products.

He also suggested reducing edible oil use and dependence on imported fertilisers, while promoting self-reliance and organic farming.

In such a crisis, the fearless robbery of fuel poses a serious threat to not just society but the law and order.