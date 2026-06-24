26-Year-Old Man Set On Fire After Refusing Petrol In Gwalior, Suffers 60% Burns | Representative Image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A 26-year-old man was allegedly set on fire after he refused to give petrol to a person, as reported on Wednesday. His father was also injured while trying to save him.

The incident was reported from the Thatiapur police station area in Gwalior on Tuesday night.

The victim, Akash Sengar (26), works at an auto stand near Thatiapur Chauraha and manages vehicle parking.

According to family members, a local man identified as Doli Gurjar, a resident of Dullpur, had an argument with Akash around 11 pm near New Prem Nagar in the PAC Colony area.

During the dispute, the suspect reportedly demanded petrol. When Akash refused, the situation escalated into a heated argument.

Police said the argument turned violent, during which petrol was allegedly poured on Akash and he was set on fire using a lighter.

Akash’s father, Ramchandra Sengar (60), who works as a security guard at a nearby travel office, rushed to rescue his son. In the process, he also suffered burn injuries on his legs.

Locals quickly intervened and helped extinguish the flames before both father and son were rushed to the JA Group of Hospitals for treatment. Doctors said Akash has suffered severe burn injuries and his condition is critical.

Initial medical reports suggest he may have sustained around 50-60% burns, while police officials have indicated slightly lower estimates in their preliminary assessment. He is currently undergoing treatment in the burn ward.

After the incident, the suspect and his associate fled the spot. Police from Thatiapur station reached the scene and have started an investigation.

CCTV footage from nearby areas is being examined to identify and trace the absconding suspects.

A case is being registered based on statements from the victim’s family, and further legal action will follow once the investigation progresses.