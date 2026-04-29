25-Year-Old Youth Consumes Poison & Dies After Girlfriend's Marriage Fixed Elsewhere In MP's Guna; Had Left His Wife For Her

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): A 25-year-old youth consumed poison and died after his girlfriend's marriage was fixed elsewhere in Madhya Pradesh's Guna District on Wednesday. The victim was already married, and had left his wife for his girlfriend.

According to information, the deceased was identified as Pradyumna Singh Sahariya. He had been in a relationship with a woman for around five years.

During this period, he also got married but left his wife nearly two years ago, reportedly after his girlfriend asked him to do so if he wanted to be with her.

Family members said that despite this, the woman later distanced herself from him. They also alleged that she kept asking him for money, which increased his mental stress.

Recently, Pradyumna came to know that the woman’s marriage had been fixed in Bamori. Deeply hurt by this, he left home and went near Ruthiyai along a national highway, where he consumed around 10 poisonous tablets.

As his condition worsened, he managed to reach the Ruthiyai police outpost and informed the police about the incident. He was immediately taken to the district hospital, where doctors tried to save him, but he died on Wednesday.

After the incident, the family is in deep grief. His father Mangilal and other relatives reached the hospital. His brother Abhishek said Pradyumna loved the woman deeply and was unable to handle the shock of her marriage.

The family has demanded a fair investigation. Police have registered a case and started a probe.

Officials said all aspects will be examined, and action will be taken if any harassment or provocation is found.