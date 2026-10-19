25 Injured As Villagers Clash With Forest Officials During 30-Hectare Encroachment Drive In MP's Panna | VIDEO

25 Injured As Villagers Clash With Forest Officials During 30-Hectare Encroachment Drive In MP's Panna | Representative Image

Panna Clash Broke Out News (Madhya Pradesh): Around 25 people, including villagers and forest officials, were injured after a violent clash broke out during an anti-encroachment drive in Peraha village under the Ajaygarh range of Panna district. The clash began when forest officials, accompanied by a heavy police force, reached the village to remove encroachments from around 30 hectares of forest land. Villagers opposed the action, leading to a confrontation. Several injured people were admitted to hospital, while police began further action.

According to officials, members of the Patel community had been cultivating around 30 hectares of forest land in Peraha village for several years.

Forest officials from the Chhatarpur and Panna ranges, along with a large police contingent, reached the village to remove the alleged encroachments.

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#WATCH | Around 25 People Injured In Clash Between Administration, Villagers During An Operation To Remove Encroachments From Forest Land In Peraha Village In Panna #MPnews #MadhyaPradesh https://t.co/6keDe1VhwJ — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) October 19, 2026

The authorities also began a plantation drive on the cleared land. However, villagers strongly opposed the action, and the situation soon turned violent.

Vinod Patel, an injured villager undergoing treatment at a hospital, alleged that the administration carried out the operation early in the morning without giving any prior notice.

He claimed that when villagers protested, officials and others attacked them with sticks and clubs.

According to Patel, more than 20 villagers, including women, were injured. The injured included Sona Patel, Dinesh Patel, Radha Patel and Rajnish Patel.

Forest Officials Also Injured In Clash

The Forest Department, however, claimed that villagers suddenly attacked its team during the operation.

Forest guard Basant Lala Verma from Devendranagar and forester Bharti Kumari from the Pawai range were among those injured.

Officials said they later brought the situation under control. Police have started further legal proceedings based on complaints from both sides.