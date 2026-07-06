23-Year-Old Woman Hangs Self During Video Call With Fellow Artist In MP's Chhatarpur | FP Photo

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A 23-year-old woman allegedly hanged herself during a 38-minute video call with a fellow artist in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur, as reported on Monday.

After the tragedy, the deceased's family alleged abetment against a fellow artist.

The incident occurred in Khairo village, under the Matguwan police station area of ​​the district.

According to the report, the deceased was identified as 23-year-old Lakshmi Vishwakarma, daughter of Ramswaroop Vishwakarma, a resident of Khairo village.

After the incident, her family rushed her to the hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

Meanwhile, her family members have levelled serious allegations against a fellow artist and demanded action.

According to the family, a day before the incident, Lakshmi had gone somewhere alone, where a dispute arose between the two over an issue.

They claim that at the time of the incident, Lakshmi made a video call to Ramratan Rajput Lodhi and hanged herself while the call was in progress.

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Family stated that the last call on the phone lasted 38 minutes and was made to Ramratan Rajput Lodhi's number.

The deceased's father, Ramswaroop Vishwakarma, and brother, Chandrabhan Vishwakarma, allege that Lakshmi worked as a performer, singer/musician and had met Ramratan Rajput Lodhi, a fellow artist from Ranguwan, during her work. The two used to travel together to perform at various events.

They have demanded an impartial investigation into the matter and strict action against the guilty party.

Following the incident, the police seized the woman's mobile phone and launched an investigation.

The police have begun investigating the matter following the post-mortem examination.

The police say that further legal action will be taken based on the facts once the investigation is complete.