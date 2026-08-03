22-Year-Old Man Drowns While Taking A Selfie At MP's Panna's Brihaspati Kund | FP Photo

Panna (Madhya Pradesh): A 22-year-old man drowns while trying to take a selfie at the edge of the rock in Brihaspati Kund of Madhya Pradesh's Panna.

According to the report the deceased was identified as 22-year-old Sukhendra Singh (alias Chotu), resident of Amonia village, Panna.

The Deceased Sukhendra Singh While sitting on a dangerous rock to take a selfie, slipped and fell into the deep pool.

According to a friend who witnessed the incident, a group of 3-4 friends were taking selfies at the edge when the accident occurred.

The other friends managed to save themselves by clinging to the rocks. Currently, police and SDRF teams are conducting a rescue operation at the site to search for the young man.

There is immense outrage among locals following this tragic incident. Meanwhile, the administration has appealed to the public not to be careless at such dangerous tourist spots or risk their lives for the sake of a selfie.

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Questions raised regarding administrative negligence

According to local residents, several accidents have occurred at Brihaspati Kund in the past. Despite this, concerns are being raised over the lack of concrete measures regarding safety arrangements.

Despite the vastness and hazardous nature of this tourist spot, only two police constables are deployed for security.

Despite strict orders from the District Collector, there is neither sturdy fencing nor robust safety measures in place at the site.

Talk of warning boards and selfie bans is proving to be nothing more than empty rhetoric.

Appeal to avoid dangerous areas

The administration has urged tourists to adhere to safety guidelines and refrain from taking selfies or photographs in restricted or dangerous areas under any circumstances. Officials have also warned of action against those who violate these rules.