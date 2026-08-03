Army Recruitment Rally In Bhopal Draws Aspirants From 15 MP Districts | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Army Recruitment Rally being organised by the Army Recruiting Office (ARO), Bhopal, at the International Sports Complex, Nathu Barkheda, is progressing smoothly with enthusiastic participation from aspiring candidates representing 15 districts of Madhya Pradesh.

The recruitment rally began on July 28 and will continue until August 8. It is being conducted to recruit eligible candidates for the posts of Agniveer, Junior Commissioned Officer (Religious Teacher) and Havildar Education.

Hundreds of young aspirants are participating in the selection process each day, undergoing various stages of recruitment as per the prescribed standards of the Indian Army.

As part of the ongoing recruitment drive, Lt Gen R. S. Sundaram, SM, VSM, Director General Recruiting, visited the rally venue on Saturday to review the overall conduct of the recruitment process and assess the administrative arrangements made for candidates.

During his visit, the senior Army officer inspected various facilities at the venue and interacted with the aspirants.

He encouraged the candidates to remain focused, disciplined and confident throughout the selection process, while motivating them to give their best and uphold the values of dedication, integrity and service associated with the Indian Army.

Officials said the rally is being conducted in a systematic manner with all necessary logistical and administrative arrangements in place to ensure a smooth, transparent and fair recruitment process for all participants.