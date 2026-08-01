MP Sets Up Two State-Of-The-Art Women's Health Centres In Bhopal, Rewa | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two dedicated super-speciality, state-of-the-art centres for women's health have been established by the government in Madhya Pradesh. One is in Bhopal and the other in Rewa, according to health department officials.

The state-of-the-art centre for women's health at Dr Kailashnath Katju Hospital in Bhopal is the specialised Shakti Kendra (Centre for Preventive Gynae Oncology, Infertility, and Women's Health). It deals with complications related to infertility and elderly women.

Similarly, the state's first Centre of Excellence for Prenatal Diagnosis (Hemoglobinopathies) has been established at Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital in Rewa. Prenatal diagnosis helps identify genetic disorders, birth defects and chromosomal conditions such as Down syndrome.

Besides, state-of-the-art Intermediate Reference Laboratories (IRLs) under the National Health Mission (NHM) work for maternal care. They are located in Bhopal and Indore.

Their intersection with maternal and reproductive health is prominent. They provide diagnostic support for co-infections and systemic diseases that affect pregnant women, such as TB and other high-priority screenings, within integrated public health frameworks.

They act as higher-tier reference nodes when primary maternal and child health (MCH) centres require advanced microbiological or specialised diagnostic investigations.

Dr Balram Upadhyaya, superintendent of Katju Hospital, said, "State-of-the-art prenatal diagnosis means using the newest, most advanced medical technology and methods to check the health of an unborn baby.

It includes high-detail imaging and deep genetic tests to find problems early. Secondly, the state-of-the-art centre in Bhopal deals with infertility and other complications related to women.

Similarly, state-of-the-art Intermediate Reference Laboratories (IRLs) under NHM work for maternal care."