22-Year-Old Man Dies After Drowning In Bhopal's KK Resort Swimming Pool During Late-Night Party With Friends | Representational Image | Sourced

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 22-year-old man died after drowning in a swimming pool in Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal, as reported on Saturday.

According to information, the incident occurred at KK Resort located in Kajlikheda of Bhopal on Friday night when he had gone to the resort along with his friends for a party.

The deceased was identified as Kunal Mahawat, son of Balveer Mahawat and a resident of Barkhedi. He was working at the bungalow of MLA Bhagwandas Sabnani.

According to police and statements given by friends, Kunal had gone to KK Resort with his friend Aniket Shakya and two other companions.

All 4 friends were sitting together in one part of the resort. During this time, Kunal suddenly left the group.

His friends initially thought that he might have gone to the washroom, so they did not pay much attention.

When Kunal did not return for a long time and did not respond to phone calls, his friends started searching for him.

They searched the surrounding areas for around 20 minutes but could not find him. They later realized that he might not have gone outside the resort.

After a more detailed search, they went towards the swimming pool area, where they saw Kunal’s body floating in the water.

They immediately pulled him out of the pool and rushed him to a nearby private hospital. However, the doctors there refused treatment and advised them to take him to JK Hospital.

At JK Hospital, doctors examined him and declared him dead on arrival.

Following the hospital information, the police reached the spot and registered a case of unnatural death (marg).

Police have started a detailed investigation to find out how the incident happened and whether any negligence was involved.

The case comes just 3 days after a 7-year-old boy drowned in a swimming pool in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior, in the presence of his family members and other people.