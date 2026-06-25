22-Year-Old Electrician Dies After Being Electrocuted On Power Pole In Bhopal |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 22-year-old electrician died after being electrocuted while working on a power line in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal, as reported on Thursday.

According to information, the tragedy occurred in the Bilkhiriya area on Raisen Road in Bhopal on Wednesday evening when he was called to repair a faulty electricity line.

The deceased was identified as Jitendra Kushwaha, son of Sevaram Kushwaha, a resident of Bilkhiriya.

According to his family, electricity department employees Ajad Thakur and Rinku Rajput had arrived at the spot after receiving a complaint about a power outage in one phase.

Instead of carrying out the repair work themselves, they allegedly asked Jitendra to climb the electric pole and offered him ₹500 for the job.

The family has also alleged that the electricity supply was not switched off before the work began.

As soon as Jitendra climbed the pole, he came in contact with a low-tension (LT) line and suffered a fatal electric shock. He died on the spot.

Relatives further claimed that the two line workers left the site after the incident and did not try to save him.

Jitendra’s brother, Bunty Kushwaha, said he had previously worked with electricity department staff and had suffered electric shocks twice before, but was not provided any safety equipment on those occasions.

He had stopped doing such work earlier but was allegedly persuaded again with money.

The family also alleged that his body remained hanging on the pole for nearly three to four hours in the rain after the accident.

Police were present at the spot and later the power supply was cut off before the body was brought down with the help of locals.

The post-mortem was conducted on Thursday, after which the body was handed over to the family.

Jitendra was the youngest member of his family and used to support them through manual work. His death has left the family devastated.

The relatives have demanded strict action and an FIR against those responsible.