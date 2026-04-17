Morena Youth Electrocuted After High Tension Wire Falls On Him; Uncle Sustains Severe Injuries During Rescue

Morena Youth Died By Electrocution; Uncle Sustained Severe Injuries During Rescue | Representative Image

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): A young man died on the spot after coming into contact with a high-tension power line in Madhya Pradesh's Morena. while his uncle, who rushed to save him, sustained severe burns.

The tragic accident occurred in Dongarpur Kirar village, located within the jurisdiction of the Mata Basaiya police station in the Morena district

According to reports, the deceased, identified as Mukesh, nephew of Rambir, they are working in the field when, suddenly, a high-tension wire snapped and fell directly onto Mukesh, who died instantly by electrocution. Meanwhile, his uncle, who was nearby, rushed to save him but also came into contact with the live wire and sustained severe injuries.

After the incident, family members and villagers immediately reached the scene and transported the injured uncle to the District Hospital for treatment, where he is currently undergoing treatment.

A pall of gloom has settled over the entire village in the wake of this tragic accident. Villagers have expressed their outrage over the alleged negligence of the Electricity Department and have demanded that action be taken.

The police have registered a case and have initiated an investigation into the matter.

Precautions to Avoid Electrocution.

Never touch power lines, even if they don’t look like they’re live.

Don’t use damaged or fraying electrical cords (or devices that have them).

Stay away from downed power lines and don’t drive through water near one.

Don’t use electrical devices, switches or outlets when you’re wet or standing in water.

Protect children by keeping electrical cords out of reach (so they can’t be chewed) and covering electrical outlets.

Turn off the electricity at the circuit breaker before doing your own electrical work.

Use ground fault circuit interrupter (GFCI) outlets in high-risk places like your kitchen and bathroom.