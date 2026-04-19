Two Labourers Electrocuted After Truck Hits High-Tension Line In Morena | Representative Image

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): A wedding ceremony turned into mourning when a DCM truck carrying crockery with labourers touched an 11KV power line, causing electrocution.

Two workers died on the spot, while others escaped by jumping off in Madhya Pradesh's Morena.

The incident occurred on Sunday, while a DCM truck carrying crockery with labourers was in the Morena District.

In this mishap, the deceased, identified as Vicky Jatav and Alok Nai,

According to the report, contractor Devendra Singh was transporting the labourers from Agra to attend a 'Tika' ceremony at the residence of Gabbar Singh Gurjar. While en route, as the vehicle passed by a field, it struck the high-tension power line running overhead, leading to the accident.

It is reported that both labourers had come to work at the wedding, serving as waiters and handling crockery for a daily wage of ₹500. The incident caused panic and chaos in the area.

Upon receiving the information, the police immediately reached the scene, and the bodies of the two deceased were sent to the mortuary for a post-mortem examination.

According to Station In-charge Vivek Tomar, a case of accidental death has been registered, and an investigation into the matter is underway.

Currently, the police are investigating whether the accident was caused by the driver's negligence or if the power lines were sagging too low.

29-Year-Old Power Worker Electrocuted In Dhar During Substation Maintenance

A similar case was reported of electrocution 29-year-old electricity worker died after being electrocuted while carrying out maintenance work at a 33 KV power substation in Susari village near Kukshi, triggering protests by residents and social organisations demanding action against responsible officials.

The deceased was identified as Rahul Bamaniya, a resident of Susari village. He had been working as an outsourced employee with the electricity department for a long time.