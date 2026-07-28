22-Year-Old B.Com Student Slits Veins, Attempts Suicide After Accused Threatens To Leak Intimate Pictures In MP's Gwalior

22-Year-Old B.Com Student Attempts Suicide After Alleged Rape And Threats On Pretext Of Marriage In MP's Gwalior | Representative Image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Blackmailed and mentally harassed, a 22-year-old B.Com student slit her veins and attempted to end her life in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior. Her mother spotted her and saved her life.

The accused repeatedly sexually exploited her and threatened to leak her intimate pictures, forcing the victim to take the extreme step.

According to police, the woman, a resident of the Hazira police station area, met accused Ravi Rathore, a resident of Krishna Vihar Colony in Maharajpura, about a year ago, and the two became friends.

The victim alleged that on the night of December 20, 2025, Ravi came to her house when she was alone. He allegedly raped her after promising to marry her and continued to sexually exploit her over the following year.

According to the victim, when she pressed him to marry her, the accused backed out of his promise.

When she objected, he allegedly threatened to kill her and defame her by circulating her intimate photos and videos on social media. Following the threats, the student stopped communicating with him.

She further alleged that while returning from a college examination, the accused intercepted her and threatened her again, leaving her under severe mental stress.

On the evening of July 19, allegedly unable to cope with the harassment, the student slit the veins in both her wrists in the bathroom.

She then attempted to hang herself, but her mother noticed her in time, brought her down, and rushed her to the Trauma Center at Jayarogya Hospital, where she received treatment.

After being discharged from the hospital on Monday, the student went straight to the police station and lodged a complaint against the accused.

Police said a case has been registered against Ravi Rathore under charges including rape, criminal intimidation, and harassment. The accused is absconding, and police teams are conducting raids to arrest him.