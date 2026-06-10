21-Year-Old Stabbed To Death Over Old Personal Rivalry In Gwalior, Mother Injured While Trying To Save | Representational Image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A 21-year-old man was stabbed to death in broad daylight over old rivalry in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior, as reported by police on Wednesday.

The victim's mother was also injured while trying to protect her son from the attackers.

According to information, the incident occurred near Bansipur Square in Morar area and created fear among local residents.

Regarding the matter, the police said that the victim was identified as Monu Raje. He was attacked by 3-4 young men armed with knives.

Witnesses said the attackers repeatedly stabbed him, leaving him seriously injured. During the attack, Monu’s mother rushed to save him, but she was also hurt by the assailants.

After receiving information about the incident, police quickly reached the spot and shifted the injured man to a nearby hospital.

However, doctors declared him dead on arrival. His mother is currently undergoing treatment at the hospital and her condition is being monitored.

Police have taken the body in custody and sent it for post-mortem examination. Officers also collected evidence from the crime scene and have started a detailed investigation into the matter.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the attack may have been linked to an old personal rivalry.

However, police said they are examining all possible angles and have not yet confirmed the motive behind the murder.

Case registered

A case has been registered, and teams have been formed to trace and arrest the accused.

Police officials said the suspects have been identified and efforts are underway to capture them as soon as possible.

The shocking incident has once again raised concerns about rising crime and public safety in the city.