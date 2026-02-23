 MP News: 62-Year-Old Man Seeks Justice After Son Brutally Attacked With Knives In Bagli
Monday, February 23, 2026
MP News: 62-Year-Old Man Seeks Justice After Son Brutally Attacked With Knives In Bagli | fp photo

Bagli/Udainagar (Madhya Pradesh): A 62-year-old father reached the Bagli sub-divisional officer police (SDOP) office on Monday seeking justice for his son, who was brutally attacked with sharp knives, but the case was registered under general sections instead of attempted murder.

Man named Munna, a resident of Polakhal village, alleged that his son Avsar was attacked by Ravi and Vijay at Pipri village's Sita Mandir Mela Ground on February 11.

Avsar suffered deep wounds to his chest, abdomen and arm. His ear was severed and hanging off. He was admitted to a private hospital in Indore in critical condition due to excessive bleeding.

The father alleges that despite the severity of the attack, the case at Udainagar police station was registered only under bailable sections. He says witness statements have not been properly recorded and the investigation is being deliberately delayed to protect the accused.

The family further claims that the accused are roaming freely and pressuring them for a compromise. They are receiving death threats every time they step out of the hospital, creating an atmosphere of fear.

Munna submitted a written application to the Bagli SDOP demanding the case be registered under attempted murder sections, strict action against the accused and security for the family. He also submitted a copy of the FIR, medical reports and photographs of the injuries.

