21-Year-Old Man Shot Dead by Friend On Moving Bike In Bhopal | Representational image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 21-year-old man was allegedly shot dead by his friend while the two were travelling on a motorcycle in Bhopal on Sunday morning. The Bhopal murder took place in the Housing Board Colony area under Nishatpura police station limits. The deceased, identified as Ikhlas alias Tashi, was reportedly travelling with two friends when one of them allegedly fired at him. Police have launched a search for the accused.

Man shot while travelling on bike

According to police, Tashi, a resident of Housing Board Colony, worked as a painter. He was travelling with his friends to go fishing when the alleged Bhopal shooting took place.

Police said three friends were travelling on a motorcycle. One of them was riding the bike, Tashi was sitting in the middle, while Alim alias Allu was seated behind him.

During the journey, Alim allegedly took out a pistol and shot Tashi at close range. The bullet hit Tashi, after which the motorcycle went out of control and fell on the road.

After the shooting, Alim allegedly threatened the motorcycle rider with the pistol and forced him to continue towards Sindhi Colony. After reaching the area, the accused allegedly fled from the spot.

The frightened rider later returned to the location and informed the police about the Bhopal murder case.

Police investigate old dispute

After receiving information, Nishatpura police and senior officers reached the spot and began an investigation. Tashi's body was recovered and sent to the mortuary at Hamidia Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

During the preliminary investigation, police found that Tashi and Alim had allegedly had a dispute over a woman around 15 days ago. The two reportedly fought, during which Tashi suffered a fracture in one of his hands.

The dispute was later settled after the two reached an understanding. Police are now investigating whether the earlier dispute was connected to the Bhopal shooting.

A murder case has been registered, and police teams are searching for the accused. Further investigation is underway to establish the exact circumstances and motive behind the Bhopal murder.

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