Bhopal Minor Murder: ₹12 Lakh Transfer Puts Police On Trail Of Suspected Organ Trafficking | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A sum of Rs 12 lakh was deposited into the bank account of mastermind Zoheb Khan just two days before the murder of a minor, police sources said.

Police will now probe the financial transactions of the suspects and investigate a possible link to a human organ trafficking racket.

Police have arrested Zoheb, Amir Qureshi (18) and three other minors in connection with the sensational murder conspiracy.

Police sources said the financial trail is being examined in detail. The unexplained transfer of Rs 12 lakh shortly before the crime has raised several questions, including whether Zoheb was in contact with a larger network involved in illegal human organ trade.

The accused took the minor to an isolated spot near Dhobighat and suddenly attacked him. After the murder, the removal of the victim's testicles was allegedly carried out on the instructions of Zoheb through a video call.

During questioning, police learnt that Zoheb allegedly posed as a doctor and lured his associates with the promise that they could earn Rs 1.20 crore in exchange for the private parts of a 15-16-year-old boy.

Links to Irani man and woman

Call detail records have reportedly revealed that Zoheb contacted a man at Irani Dera through a woman. Police are now verifying the links and their possible connection with the suspects.

Police are also examining the suspects' call records, bank transactions and digital communications to establish whether they were acting independently or as part of a wider network.