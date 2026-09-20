‘Murderers Are Sitting There’ Imarti Devi Refuses Stage At BJP Event In MP’s Dabra | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former minister Imarti Devi called the people sitting on the stage 'murderers' at a BJP event in Dabra, Gwalior district, on Saturday.

The incident took place at the function held as part of the Sewa Sankalp Abhiyan launched from the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The organiser of the event did not put her photograph on the stage.

During the event, Member of Parliament from Gwalior Bharat Singh Kushwana called her to the stage, but she declined to go there.

According to her, as she remains a party worker, she loves to sit with the party men.

She also alleged that because murderers sat on the stage, she would keep away from there. She loves to sit with the well-meaning people on the stage, Imarti Devi said.

''Times keep on changing for everyone. Yesterday, it belonged to someone else; now, it belongs to someone; and tomorrow, it will belong to someone else,'' she said.

The son of Nagar Palika chairperson Lakshmi Devi, Jeetu, had been on the stage. He faces a murder charge, and Imarti Devi has political rivalry with Lakshmi Devi.

Imarti Devi recently hogged the limelight, saying Krishna Gaur should be the chief minister.