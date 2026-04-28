21-Year-Old Cuts His Tongue At Temple In MP's Bhind, Claims Act Was On Guru’s Orders

Bhind (Madhya Pradesh): A 21-year-old youth cut his own tongue at a temple in Bhind after claiming he was following his guru’s orders on Tuesday.

The youth, Akash, nephew of village sarpanch Udayveer and a resident of Bharoli, reached the temple in the afternoon.

There, he suddenly used a knife to cut his tongue, creating panic among people present. With the help of locals, his family rushed him to the district hospital.

Doctors said he suffered a serious injury and is facing difficulty in speaking, but his condition is now stable. Police reached the hospital after receiving information and also spoke to people at the temple. Officials said further action will be taken after the investigation.

The youth said he does not fully understand why he did this but claimed it was on his guru’s command. He said he follows only his guru’s instructions. He also accused some local religious figures of misleading people and cheating them.

He claimed that these people had called him a “demon” after he exposed their activities.

Challenging them, he said if they truly have divine powers, they should be able to restore his tongue. He added that he believes only in one spiritual leader and does not follow others.