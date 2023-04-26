2023 Asian Paracanoe Championships: MP’s star paracanoeist to row for medals in two events on Thursday

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh’s star Paralympian Prachi Yadav to row towards medals in the women’s VL2 500 metre and KL2 500 metre events in the ongoing 2023 Asian Paracanoe Championships to be held in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, on Thursday.

Along with Prachi, Manish Kaurav of the Madhya Pradesh State Water Sports Academy will also compete to win a medal for India in the Kl3 men's event.

The country’s ace Paralympian Prachi Yadav is taking part in four events in the women's category, including VL2 200m, women's KL2 200m, women's VL2 500m, and women's KL2 500m. She will compete in two of them on Thursday.

In 2022, Prachi became the first athlete from the country to win a medal in the World Cup.