 2023 Asian Paracanoe Championships: MP’s star paracanoeist to row for medals in two events on Thursday
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopal2023 Asian Paracanoe Championships: MP’s star paracanoeist to row for medals in two events on Thursday

2023 Asian Paracanoe Championships: MP’s star paracanoeist to row for medals in two events on Thursday

10 athletes from MP part of Indian team

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, April 26, 2023, 10:35 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh’s star Paralympian Prachi Yadav to row towards medals in the women’s VL2 500 metre and KL2 500 metre events in the ongoing 2023 Asian Paracanoe Championships to be held in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, on Thursday.

Along with Prachi, Manish Kaurav of the Madhya Pradesh State Water Sports Academy will also compete to win a medal for India in the Kl3 men's event.

The country’s ace Paralympian Prachi Yadav is taking part in four events in the women's category, including VL2 200m, women's KL2 200m, women's VL2 500m, and women's KL2 500m. She will compete in two of them on Thursday.

In 2022, Prachi became the first athlete from the country to win a medal in the World Cup.

Read Also
Bhopal: 3700 kg Khichdi to be cooked at Sai Temple with an aim to beat Shimla's World record of 1995...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: BJP brings cultural conservation, Congress Muslim reservation, says Madhya Pradesh CM...

Bhopal: BJP brings cultural conservation, Congress Muslim reservation, says Madhya Pradesh CM...

Swachh Survekshan: Bhopal Municipal Corporation sets eye on seven-star ranking in GFC

Swachh Survekshan: Bhopal Municipal Corporation sets eye on seven-star ranking in GFC

Now, no speed breaker without permission of road safety committee in Bhopal

Now, no speed breaker without permission of road safety committee in Bhopal

Bhopal: BHEL officer in honey trap, Rs 1.54 lakh extorted from him

Bhopal: BHEL officer in honey trap, Rs 1.54 lakh extorted from him

Bhopal: Tiger on the move, forest staffers had a narrow escape near Kaliasot jungle

Bhopal: Tiger on the move, forest staffers had a narrow escape near Kaliasot jungle