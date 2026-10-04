 20,000 Youths To Join CM Youth Conclave 2026 In Bhopal On October 6, Jubin Nautiyal To Perform
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20,000 Youths To Join CM Youth Conclave 2026 In Bhopal On October 6, Jubin Nautiyal To Perform

Around 20,000 youths are expected to attend CM Youth Conclave 2026 at Lal Parade Ground in Bhopal on October 6, where Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will interact with participants. Singer Jubin Nautiyal and Kabir Cafe will perform, while 17 departments and institutions will showcase opportunities in employment, entrepreneurship, skills and innovation.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, October 04, 2026, 09:03 PM IST
20,000 Youths To Join CM Youth Conclave 2026 In Bhopal On October 6, Jubin Nautiyal To Perform
20,000 Youths To Join CM Youth Conclave 2026 In Bhopal On October 6, Jubin Nautiyal To Perform | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will interact with the youth at CM Youth Conclave 2026 here on October 6. There will be musical performances by singer Jubin Nautiyal and Kabir Cafe.

The higher education department aims to connect the talent, aspirations and innovative spirit of the state's youth with new possibilities.

Minister for higher education, technical education and AYUSH Inder Singh Parmar visited Lal Parade Ground to review arrangements. He directed officials to complete all arrangements on time and ensure that no inconvenience is caused there.

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Seventeen government departments and institutions will participate in the event. The departments of higher education; industrial policy and investment promotion; micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME); technical education; science and technology; labour; public health and medical education; transport; AYUSH, police and cyber security will introduce youths to schemes and activities relevant to their respective sectors.

Activities related to self-employment, entrepreneurship, skill development and innovation will be presented by Madhya Pradesh Startup Centre and CEDMAP.

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