20-Year-Old Youth Killed As Bike Hits Electric Pole In Chhatarpur; 2 Injured After Truck Overturns On Highway | FP Photo

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A 20-year-old youth was killed and two others were injured in separate road accidents in Chhatarpur district. While a speeding motorcycle crashed into an electric pole near Hanuman Temple at Kumhed river bend, a truck carrying printing paper overturned after the roadside soil gave way on the Sagar-Kanpur four-lane highway near Hamma village on Saturday.

Youth Dies After Motorcycle Hits Electric Pole

The deceased was identified as Rajul Chaurasia (20), a resident of Maharajpur in Chhatarpur district.

According to information, Chaurasia was riding his motorcycle at high speed when he lost control near Hanuman Temple at Kumhed river bend. The motorcycle rammed into an electric pole, leaving him with fatal injuries. He died on the spot.

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Chaurasia was the only son of Sharda Chaurasia, who lived near Bada Mandir in Maharajpur.

His sudden death left his mother and other family members devastated. Relatives and local residents expressed grief over the incident.

The accident also raised concerns about speeding on local roads, particularly near sharp bends where riders risk losing control of their vehicles.

Truck Overturns After Roadside Soil Gives Way, Two Injured

In another incident, a truck carrying printing paper from Uttarakhand to Nagpur overturned near Hamma village on the Sagar-Kanpur four-lane highway between 3.30 pm and 4 pm on Saturday.

According to truck driver and owner Abdul Haleem, the vehicle, bearing registration number UP 25 CD 4370, was entering Chhatarpur when another truck approached from the opposite direction.

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Haleem moved his vehicle towards the roadside to allow the oncoming truck to pass. However, the soil along the under-construction stretch suddenly subsided under the vehicle's weight, causing it to overturn.

Three people, including the driver, cleaner and helper, were travelling in the truck. Two sustained injuries and were taken to the district hospital for treatment.

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Haleem claimed that the truck was moving at just 1-2 kmph when the accident occurred. He said the consequences could have been more serious had the vehicle been travelling faster or had there been a deep ditch along the roadside.

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Following the accident, City Kotwali Police Station Inspector Satish Singh reached the spot with a police team.

Police restored traffic movement and arranged for the injured to be shifted to hospital.

An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the accident was underway.

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