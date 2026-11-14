Jabalpur Ordnance Factory Accident: Employee Loses Finger While Making Bomb Component |

Jabalpur Latest News: A serious accident was reported at an ammunition factory in Jabalpur on Saturday morning. An employee lost a finger while working at the factory in Khamaria town of the Jabalpur district. The accident occurred at the Ordnance Factory Khamaria in Jabalpur has raised concerns about workplace safety at the defence production unit.

The employee injured in Jabalpur accident has been identified as Tejbhan Singh who was making a ballistic cap for a bomb in the A-4 section when his hand got caught in a machine.

He was immediately taken to the factory's OFK Hospital for treatment. The incident took place at around 10:30 am.

Employee's Finger Caught In Machine

According to the available information, Tejbhan Singh was operating a machine to manufacture a bomb component in the A-4 non-filling section. While using a lever, his finger got trapped in the machine and was severed.

Other employees present in the section rushed to help him after the accident. The factory management also provided immediate assistance, and the injured worker was taken to the factory hospital.

The incident at the Jabalpur Ordnance Factory took place while production work was underway. Although the factory was officially closed for the Diwali holidays, work continued in some sections.

Ordnance Factory Khamaria Manufactures Ammunition For Army

The Ordnance Factory Khamaria is one of India's major defence production units. It manufactures different types of bombs, ammunition and other defence equipment for the Indian Army.

The factory has several sections where sensitive components are manufactured using heavy machinery. These operations require strict safety measures and careful handling of equipment.

The Jabalpur factory accident has brought attention to workplace safety in ammunition manufacturing units.

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