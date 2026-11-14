Bhind Murder: Man Beaten To Death Over Liquor Money Dispute, CCTV Captures Attack; 7 Arrested | Video |

Madhya Pradesh Murder News: A minor dispute over money for liquor took a tragic turn in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind district. Four members of a family were allegedly beaten by a group of attackers who entered their home. The attack left one man dead and three other family members seriously injured. The victim, Shailendra Parihar, died while being taken to Gwalior for treatment. The brutal assault was also captured on CCTV.

The Bhind murder case took place in Ward No. 12 under the Daboh police station area. The accused, along with his wife and associates, allegedly attacked the victim and his family at their home. Police have arrested seven accused, including a woman, while one suspect remains absconding.

Dispute Over Liquor Money Turns Deadly

According to reports, the prime accused, Rajkumar Savita, had demanded money from Shailendra Parihar to buy liquor. When Shailendra refused, an argument broke out. Later that night, Rajkumar arrived at his house with his wife, Asha Savita, and several associates.

The attackers allegedly carried axes, iron rods and sticks. They entered the house and brutally assaulted Shailendra. His elderly mother, Sarman Singh, tried to intervene but was also attacked. His brother, Ravindra Parihar, and sister-in-law, Ramvati, were also seriously injured.

🎥 Man, Along With Aides, Beat Youth To De*th For Refusing Alcholol Money In Bhind#MadhyaPradesh #MPNews #Bhind https://t.co/h81ZvcDRnQ — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) November 14, 2026

Police rushed the injured family members to a hospital in Lahar. Due to his critical condition, Shailendra was referred to Gwalior. However, he died on the way. The incident triggered panic in the locality.

CCTV Footage Captures Brutal Assault

The Bhind murder CCTV footage surfaced two days after the incident. It reportedly shows the accused attacking Shailendra and his family. The footage also captures his elderly mother trying to save her son.

Seven Accused Arrested In Bhind, One Absconding

Police registered a case against eight people, including Rajkumar and his wife. The charges include murder, attempt to murder and provisions of the SC/ST Act. Seven accused, including a woman, have been arrested and sent to jail. One accused, identified as Unni Pandit, is still absconding. Police are searching for him.

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